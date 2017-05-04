VT offers free eye exams for service dogs

BLACKSBURG – For the 10th year in a row, the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech will partner with the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO) and StokesRX to participate in the National Service Animal Eye Exam Event in May.

The veterinary college will offer complimentary eye exams for service dogs throughout the month at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, located on the Blacksburg campus.

The event aims to preserve the sight of the dogs serving the community, benefit those who depend on service dogs, strengthen relationships with practicing veterinarians and gather information to help the future performance of working dogs.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2017.

Comments

comments