Volvo unveils Ride for Freedom truck

Volvo Trucks Wednesday unveiled the design of its 2017 Ride for Freedom truck, which will accompany about 160 motorcycles from the Dublin plant to Washington, D.C., this Memorial Day weekend as part of the “Run for the Wall” motorcycle rally.

Ride for Freedom, in its 30th year, honors men and women who have served – and continue to serve – in protection of America.

For the past 26 years, employees at Volvo’s New River Valley plant and UAW Local 2069 Veterans Committee have shown support for Ride for Freedom by creating special graphics for the Ride for Freedom truck that accompanies motorcycles to the nation’s capitol.

This year’s truck is Volvo’s new VNR 640 model. The graphics package honors America, all branches of the U.S. military and those who served with the slogan, “We stand for the flag and kneel for the fallen.”

