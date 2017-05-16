Virgie Faye Worrell Richardson

Virgie Faye Worrell Richardson, 79, of Dublin, Va., died Friday, May 12, 2017, in the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg, Va.

She was born March 7, 1938, in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late Sylvester Worrell and Liddie Hinkle Worrell. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Lizzy Collins, Matoka Slaughter and Gay Viars; brothers Mutt and Lum Worrell; and a son James Joe “Jimmyjoe” Richardson.

Surviving are her son, Rinza “Ramsey” Richardson; grandson Clinton Richardson; granddaughter Tiffany Ogle; great-granddaughters Amelia, Lilly and Adelynn Ogle; and brother Joe Worrell.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at New Dublin Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Andrew Taylor-Troutman officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. Visiting will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church, where the family will receive friends. Following the interment, a reception will be at New Dublin Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

May 16, 2017.

