Veterans’ graves to be marked with flag

The American Legion Post #7 and the VFW Pulaski VA will again mark the graves of Pulaski County veterans with a U.S. flag for Memorial Day.

Unfortunately, due to the amount of graves to be marked, it is inevitable that some may be missed. If you have a loved one whose grave is missed, a flag can be picked up at either post on Memorial Day.

Moose Lodge #2087 helped purchase the flags for this year’s memoriam.

American Legion Post #7 will also host a free banquet 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday for members and their families.

A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion marker in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski. The public is welcome.

Written by: Editor on May 25, 2017.

Comments

comments