Vernon Edwin ‘Eddie’ O’Dell

Vernon Edwin “Eddie” O’Dell, 84, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Mary Leora O’Dell.

Eddie was born in Hiwassee, Va. He attended Bluefield Business College in Bluefield, W.Va. As president of Edwin O’Dell & Company, he was a road and bridge contractor for more than 35 years. Among his business ventures, he co-founded TamRick Coal Company, Pulaski Grading Inc. and O’Dell Steel Erectors. Travelers throughout Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia routinely cross his roads and bridges.

He was one of the early founders and lifelong members of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Pulaski.

Eddie devoured history books, was a worldwide traveler, cruise aficionado and avid gardener.

He is survived by his daughter, Tami Maria O’Dell and son-in-law Robert Huttick of Richboro, Pa.; son Dr. Richard Edwin O’Dell and daughter-in-law Aussie of Tarzana, Calif.; sisters Joann Jamerson and Sonya Allison; brothers Noel, Ranny and Gary; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Eldest son of the late Harry and Eunice O’Dell of Pulaski, he was also preceded by his brother, Reggie.

The wake service will be 5 p.m. today (Friday), followed by visitation with family from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Pulaski, celebrated by Fr. Bernie Ramirez, with burial following in the O’Dell Family Cemetery in Hiwassee, Va.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on May 26, 2017.

Comments

comments