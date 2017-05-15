Va. human rabies case under investigation

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A confirmed case of human rabies in a resident from central Virginia is under investigation by the state health department.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Friday that the person was bitten by a dog while traveling in India. The last time VDH reported a human rabies case was in 2009. That patient had also traveled to India and was bitten by a dog while there.

The only documented cases of human-to- human transmission of rabies have been via organ transplantation.

Written by: Editor on May 15, 2017.

