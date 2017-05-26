UAW veterans to honor Memorial Day

The Veterans Committee of United Auto Workers Local 2069 in Dublin invite citizens from across the New River Valley to join them May 27 for their annual UAW Veterans Ride for Freedom Memorial Ceremony and Run to the Wall.

The event gets under way at 8 a.m. on the lawn of the union hall, on Cougar Trail, across from Volvo Trucks North America. Veterans from all eras join with hundreds of patriots fill the UAW lawn every Memorial Day holiday for a special ceremony that includes posting of the colors, speeches, live music, “Amazing Grace” played on bag pipes, “Taps,” and 21-gun and cannon salutes honoring and remembering service members who gave their all to protect our freedoms.

Keynote speaker for this year’s event is Maj. Gen. Randal D. Fullhart, commandant of cadets at Virginia Tech. In his position, Fullhart is responsible for effective and efficient functioning of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.

Fullhart holds a master’s degree in national security affairs from the National War College, a master’s degree in management from Webster University, and a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

