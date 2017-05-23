Tuition set for 2017-18 academic year

RICHMOND — The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, has established the 2017-18 academic year in-state tuition and mandatory fees rate at $150.25 per credit hour.

Beginning this fall, in-state students will pay an additional $4 per credit hour – an increase of 2.7 percent – which means the cost of a typical three-hour class will increase by $12, and the cost of a full-time load of classes for the year will increase by $120.

The new rate keeps community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs at Virginia’s public four-year universities.

May 23, 2017.

