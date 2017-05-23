Truck driver fined in fatal I-81 wreck

A Pennsylvania truck driver was fined $500 Monday in connection with a September wreck in Pulaski County that claimed an Alexandria woman’s life.

Alan Le-Roy Jordan of Brick Haven, Pa., was charged with reckless driving involving a death, a Class 1 misdemeanor, but under a plea agreement, the charge was reduced to improper driving, which is a traffic infraction.

Virginia State Police First Sgt. Mike Honaker said in September that Jordan was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the left northbound lane of Interstate 81 Sept. 18 when he struck a vehicle while “suddenly and abruptly” attempting a lane change.

Hazel Mumpower, a 79-year-old backseat passenger in the 2010 Toyota Camry the truck hit, was ejected through the rear window when the Camry spun out of control. She was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

