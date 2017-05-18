By BROOKE J. WOOD
Pulaski Town Council opted Tuesday evening to put a temporary hold on adding a community development director, addressed the increase to employee insurance costs and opted to take capital improvement monies out of the reserve funds rather than increase taxes.
The decisions – all intended to help the town balance the budget before July 1 – brought sharp disagreement from one council member who compared the decision to dip into the reserves to robbing the piggy bank.
“I see the consensus on council. Again, I believe taking money from the reserves is egregiously short-sighted. You may not think it’s a bad idea this year or the next, but it’s – well, there are words I can’t use in public,” Councilman Joseph Goodman said.
