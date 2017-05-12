To nurture a soul

by Pat Farrell

There are so many components to mothering. The nourishing of someone’s physical body, who is so completely dependent on you for his/her existence, is a bit overwhelming to me. How about the daily mentoring on manners and teaching about self-care and life skills with the goal of raising a child who can one day stand on his/her own?

What about the nurturing of the soul of a child? Nurturing the soul is far more important, and yet often forgotten, in the day-to-day hassles of life.

A young soul breaks out like the dawn of the day. Brightly shining, life’s clouds of darkness can cover the soul’s light and cloud its journey. Clouds of self-doubt and unworthiness cast long shadows over the soul.

A young mother stands by the soul in life’s storms and holds an umbrella of protection with her powerful words and deeds of kindness. To nurture a soul is the greatest gift of all. It will be the crowning glory of your calling.

No office position, professional career or mirrored perfection of pretty will trump your call as a mother. God has gifted you with a soul to bring back to Him. He has promised to help you with this most admirable responsibility.

We are told in the scriptures that “He gently leads those that have young.” Isaiah 40:11. His voiceless Words speak in an energy that will be unmistakable. He will make Himself known to you.

All you have to do is believe.

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2017.

