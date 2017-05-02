Thomas Jonathan Jackson

Thomas Jonathan Jackson, 33, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at his home in Radford, Va.

He was a 2002 graduate of Pulaski County High School. He loved his Pulaski County Cougars, UNC Tarheels and the San Francisco 49ers.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marvin and Tillie Jackson, and maternal grandparents, Frank and Esther Ruth Nance.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Jackson; parents Dana and Eileen Jackson; stepchildren Conner Faith Gillespie, Allyson Genova Scarberry and Ernest Bradley Gillespie; brother and sister-in-law Peter and Jessica Jackson; nieces Lizbeth and Olive; a great-niece; and numerous relatives in Richmond, Va., Texas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2: 45 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at First Baptist Church on Third Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m., with Dr. Paul Lane and Rev. Kent Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to any pet charity.

The Jackson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

