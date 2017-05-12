The Marketplace seeks to re-establish itself as farmers market

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Marketplace returns to Pulaski Tuesday with a renewed emphasis on buying local produce and eating healthy in an effort to re-establish its image as a farmers market.

As part of that focus, live bands will have less of a presence, although there will be acoustical music each Tuesday when the farmers market opens from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historic Pulaski Train Depot.

“We wanted more background music, and we didn’t want the focus to be on music,” explains Peggy White, executive director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. “I really want people to begin thinking of this as a farmers market. This is a community place, but they have to buy.”

After four seasons, change became necessary for the continuation of a viable farmers market. The Pulaski Yankees, Jackson Park Inn and Al’s on First weren’t around when the market first opened five years ago.

“When we first opened, we had to provide everything. We had to provide shopping, entertainment, food and beverage – and that’s what we did. It was very successful,” White recalls.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2017.

Comments

comments