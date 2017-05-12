Test a Ford and help PCHS athletics

Pulaski County High School’s athletics program can earn up to $6,000 if enough community members stop by the school to test drive a Ford next week.

Motor Mile Ford is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to PCHS between 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 18. For every person who takes a 7- to 10-minute test drive during the event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the school’s athletics program.

Participants must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. There is a limit of one test-drive per household.

“We know funding for school programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available,” said Melissa Epperly, Growing the Future coordinator at Shelor Motor Mile. “We’re excited to raise money for Pulaski County High School.”

A variety of vehicles from Ford’s lineup will be available to test-drive.

“Whether you are looking to test out our fuel efficiency vehicles, like the Focus, or want to try out technology features like Active Park Assist in the Escape, we will be able to put you behind the wheel of your favorite Ford vehicle,” Epperly said. Dealership staff will be on site to assist.

To date, Ford dealerships nationwide have helped raise more than $35 million for local schools and non-profits through Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.

