Sylvia Ann Huff Owen

On Friday, May 5, 2017, Sylvia Ann Huff Owen “slipped the surly bonds of earth, put out her hand, and touched the face of God.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Margaret Huff of Pulaski, Va.; her husband, John E. Owen, an air traffic controller at Bristol Regional Airport and pilot for R.C. Pope Construction; her sister, Polly Mabe; and nephew Buddy Mabe of Bristol, Va.

Sylvia was a realtor who was recognized for scoring 100% on the real estate exam. She was co-owner of Central Real Estate in Blountville, Tenn., and worked as an associate at Tri-City Realty in Bristol, Tenn. She retired from the Shipley Agency in Bristol. Sylvia was a longtime member of Blountville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Rob Owen of Bristol; sister-in-law Judy Gilmore (Len) of Belfast, Maine; and sister-in-law Judy Owen of Winchester, Va.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Blountville United Methodist Church, Blountville, Tenn., with Pastor Susan Arnold officiating, and Jamie Robinette and Wayne McDonald providing special music. Pallbearers will be David Wilkin, Don Jackson, Rick Kerns, Wes Minga, Tony Marion and Mark Wininger. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Long and Lawrence Garland. The Committal service will immediately follow at East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery in Blountville. The family and friends will then gather at the Family Life Center at Blountville United Methodist Church to celebrate the life of Sylvia Owen. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sylvia and in support of her son, Rob, to MS Alliance of Virginia, Bristol Virginia Support Group, 5236 Dishner Valley Road, Bristol, VA 24202. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Caris Healthcare and to her special caregivers Mandy and Sherry for their loving support in her final days.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

Sylvia Owen and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va.

Written by: Editor on May 8, 2017.

