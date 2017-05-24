Supervisors refuse to pay schools’ bill

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

RRMM Architects will officially unveil its proposal for a new Pulaski County middle school during a public hearing set for June 7. But the board of supervisors declined Monday night to pay the bill for the architectural and engineering study completed by RRMM.

Supervisor Ranny O’Dell made a motion to deny a request to reimburse the school system for the $58,271 it paid RRMM Architects. The motion came during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting in response to a letter from Pulaski County Public School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers stating that supervisors and the school board had agreed to pursue bids for site selection and design services.

Last month, when the county received the first bill from the school system, supervisors refused to pay it, saying they had never seen the contract before the school system sent them the bill in April. After Supervisor Charles Bopp seconded O’Dell’s motion to not reimburse the school system, supervisors chair Andy McCready referred to minutes from the March 2016 joint meeting of the two boards.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2017.

Comments

comments