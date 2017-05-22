Students named to ‘Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges’

Twenty-nine New River Community College students have been named to “Who’s Who among Students in American Universities and Colleges.” These students were recognized at the recent President’s Awards Ceremony at NRCC.

Among the honorees were six from Pulaski County: Christopher Robertson, Nathan Shupe, Tiffany Smith, William Smith, Kevin Tremblay and Ryan Umberger.

Named to the list from Montgomery County were Robert Latham, Bogdan Lishchynskiy, Jeffrey Merola, Jordan Perfater, Jessica Portelli, Sonya Shelor, Zachery Smith, Jesse Spencer and Lauren Woodcock.

Making the list from Radford were Rebecca Beaver, Justin Dalton and Dana Draughn.

In order to be named to Who’s Who, students must have a 3.5 or higher GPA, have completed 30 semester credits or more at NRCC or another Virginia community college, and currently be enrolled at NRCC in a two-year curriculum. Additionally, these students have provided service to the community and leadership in extracurricular activities. They are named to Who’s Who only once while at NRCC.

Written by: Editor on May 22, 2017.

