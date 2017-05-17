Stephen John Conrad

Stephen John Conrad, 69, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

He was born Aug. 18, 1947, in Christiansburg, Va., the son of the late John W. Conrad and Laryrane Gardner Conrad.

A graduate of Virginia Tech, Steve taught technology education at Harrisonburg High School for 32 years, and retired in 2001. Over the years as a very active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Steve taught youth and adult Sunday school classes. He served as president and vice president of the Otterbein United Methodist Men. For more than 30 years, Steve was a lay speaker in the Harrisonburg District, preaching at small rural churches. He enjoyed collecting lighthouses, camping with his family and sitting on the porch with his cat Benny. Steve thrived on engaging people through conversation.

Steve is survived by his wife, Linda Thacker Conrad, whom he married on Aug. 8, 1970. He is also survived by his son, Lowell Conrad of Alexandria, Va.; daughter Charlene Conrad and son-in-law Mike Mooney of Glen Allen, Va.; and brother Dale W. Conrad and sister-in-law Sherry Conrad of Bluffton, S.C.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Adam Blagg. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) at their Harrisonburg home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg VA 22801.

Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.

Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, is handling arrangements for the family.

