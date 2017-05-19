Spring cleanup event rescheduled

The annual Friends of Peak Creek spring cleanup is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is rescheduled from April 22.

Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot on First Street NE behind the Dalton Building for a short safety briefing and team assignments. Volunteers should wear long pants, long sleeves and closed-toe shoes. Gloves, safety vests, trash bags and any tools needed will be provided, as well as drinking water and snacks.

The cleanup is designed to fulfill the FOPC mission of “preserving and protecting the environment, historical nature, and recreational and commercial value of Peak Creek for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”

