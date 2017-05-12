Signage for Gatewood

Pulaski County High School’s art department recently made signs for Gatewood Park. Charles Rhett, trail coordinator at Gatewood, asked if the department could make a few signs for display on the road and a few to sell at the office. Before painting the signs, art students cut the wood using woodworking tools found in the school’s Career and Technical Education wing. On hand for presentation of the signs are (from left) Rhett, William Jones, Sydney Lambert, art teacher Marla Bell, Wayne Donaldson, David Brumagin and Gatewood manager Michael McManus. Rhett said the three signs at the back right will be placed on the road. Not pictured is Brooke Branscome.

