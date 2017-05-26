By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A Christiansburg man arrested for shoplifting at the Dublin Walmart a year ago didn’t try to convince authorities he was innocent at the time of his arrest, a prosecutor says.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes says 70-year-old Larry Ray Vincil was arrested June 3 after admitting to taking items from the store without paying for them.
Epes said Vincil told an arresting officer, “I’m not going to lie to you. You caught me red-handed,” upon being stopped outside the store that day. He said Vincil and a female were observed by store security putting items inside a tote, then pushing the cart it was in past the checkouts without paying.
