Shoplifter admits being ‘caught red handed’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Christiansburg man arrested for shoplifting at the Dublin Walmart a year ago didn’t try to convince authorities he was innocent at the time of his arrest, a prosecutor says.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes says 70-year-old Larry Ray Vincil was arrested June 3 after admitting to taking items from the store without paying for them.

Epes said Vincil told an arresting officer, “I’m not going to lie to you. You caught me red-handed,” upon being stopped outside the store that day. He said Vincil and a female were observed by store security putting items inside a tote, then pushing the cart it was in past the checkouts without paying.

Written by: Editor on May 26, 2017.

