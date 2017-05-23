Shooting victim’s son accused of threats

The son of a Pulaski man fatally shot during gunfire exchange and a standoff with police May 14 is being held without bond for allegedly threatening to hold “Round 2” with local law enforcement.

James Alvis Burton Jr., 26, was arrested by Virginia State Police last week on a charge of making a written threat (through a Facebook post) to kill or do bodily harm to “every” officer with Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge, a Class 6 felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years, was filed two days after Burton’s father, 48-year-old James Sr., was found fatally shot inside his Southeast Pulaski residence after the standoff with town and county officers.

