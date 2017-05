Sheep shearing time – photo gallery

First graders from Pulaski Elementary School trekked across the pastureland that separates the school from the barn on Cecil King’s farm to get a up-close-and-personal look at what’s involved when sheep are sheared. In addition to watching the wool harvest on Thursday, the children also got to pet a cow and some goats. Brooke J. Wood snapped photos of the field trip.

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2017.

