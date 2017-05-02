Schools celebrate cafeteria workers

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County schools are celebrating school nutrition professionals this week with thanks and cards, along with recognition from students, staff, parents and the community.

“Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies and offering service with a smile, Pulaski County nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate,” says Ethelene Sadler, director of the school system’s nutrition program.

School Nutrition Appreciation Week provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to 30 million of students nationwide each school day.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 2, 2017.

Comments

comments