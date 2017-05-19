School option means less impact to taxpayers

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

When the Pulaski County School Board unveils its official proposal for a new consolidated middle school during a public hearing planned for early June, it will also be revealing an option to build it with the least possible impact to taxpayers.

The school board has enlisted Springstead, a public-sector financial firm, to come up with alternative funding plans. One of those options raises real estate taxes by 7.2 cents per $100 of assessed property value rather than the 12¢ or 13¢ projected by the county during an April 24 board of supervisors meeting.

Of course, a final tax increase proposal will only be known after RRMM Architects finalizes the cost of site selection and building design later this month.

