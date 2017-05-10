School employee’s quick action averts possible tragedy

One man’s alertness to a problem combined with his fast-thinking recently helped prevent what could have been a life-threatening accident for a Southwest Times reporter.

While Brooke J. Wood was on her way to work one morning last week, she took the Route 11 exit onto Route 100 to pick up a breakfast sandwich at a Dublin restaurant. As she was traveling on Route 100, she passed Matt Jackson, who was driving between job sites as the maintenance supervisor for Pulaski County Public Schools.

Jackson happened to notice that the driver’s side rear wheel of Wood’s Mitsubishi Endeavor was leaning in. Thinking she was on her way to join I-81, he says, “I was going to try to stop her anyway I could before she got on the interstate.”

He had planned to get in front of her, but she pulled into a fast-food restaurant. He made a U-turn, went to the restaurant and waited while she went through the drive-thru. As she pulled out of the drive-thru he stopped his car in front of her.

Wood knew something was wrong as he approached her vehicle.

As she opened the door, he told her something was wrong at the back of her vehicle. He then grabbed the rear wheel and demonstrated that he could move it back and forth.

“She looked a little worried,” Jackson recalls.

Wood then followed him – slowly – to the nearby Woodyard Auto Service. After she thanked Jackson and he departed, garage owner Terry Woodyard also rocked the tire back and forth – and recommended against her driving it to her usual mechanic.

The next day, when Wood returned to the garage, Woodyard showed her the part holding the wheel to the frame had completely rusted off. When she asked him how it kept running with the vehicle, he speculated spiritually, “Someone else had to be riding with her.”

When asked if he ever considered not trying to stop Wood, Jackson replied with a direct, firm “No.”

It seems Jackson always steps in when he sees someone who needs assistance.

“You can be a little leery about doing that,” he explains. “It depends on the situation. I know when I pulled over beside her and saw [it was a woman], I was thinking she’s going to think I’m a weirdo trying to pull her over.”

Wood admits she was confused by the car stopping in front of her, but says she felt completely safe after speaking to Jackson.

“I’m just really thankful that he saw what was happening and cared enough to let me know,” she says.

Jackson says he likes to think anyone else would have taken the same action.

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2017.

