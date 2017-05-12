School board approves budget, pay increases

The Pulaski County School Board has adopted the Pulaski County Public Schools FY 2018 combined budget of $49,681,520, which includes a step increase for all teachers and new salary scales for custodians, computer technicians and maintenance staff.

The combined 2018 budget is an increase of $260,289 over the current budget, and includes enterprise funds for the nutrition program and Southwest Virginia Governor’s School.

The school operating budget includes a projected increase in state funds of $232,353, which is based on an estimated average daily membership of 4,021 students next year. The operating budget also includes an additional $200,000 in recurring county funding to assist with school operations.

