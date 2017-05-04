Sales tax revenue nears $950,000 for county

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski County businesses generated more than $950,000 in state sales tax from December through February, which have benefited county and town coffers.

County businesses collected $385,492 in state sales tax in December, $271,437 in January and $300,018 in February, a total of $956,947 for the three-month period. Sales tax revenue is shared among the county, the towns of Pulaski and Dublin, and the city of Radford.

Sales tax monies were distributed between February and April, two months after the tax was collected.

