Roanoke man gets 15 years in meth case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Roanoke man charged in a methamphetamine investigation in Pulaski County received a 15-year prison sentence on three charges, but he’ll only have to serve three years of the sentence.

Pulaski County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz says Michael Alan Hicks, 28, was involved in a “traffic incident” in Pulaski County Feb. 19, 2016 during which a person indicated methamphetamine precursors were located at a residence in Pulaski County.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and Hicks showed authorities where some of the precursors were located. During the search, a meth “cook” bottle containing 87.78 grams of liquid containing meth also was found, Wolz said.

