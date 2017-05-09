Richard D. Savage, 77 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Township,PA. after a brief illness. He and his wife, Connie Childress Savage celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on October 20,. 2016.
Graveside services will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m., May 13, 2017 at the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery,Draper with military honors conducted by the Pulaski VFW post 1184.
To sign the online guestbook,visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home ,Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family
You must be logged in to post a comment Login