Resource fair set in wake of closings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With the shut down and pending closure of several industries and businesses in Pulaski, job seekers are already beginning to flood the market locally. Add to that the fact students are seeking summer jobs, and finding employment could be a difficult task.

To help those in need of a job, a resource fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at the historic Pulaski Train Depot, located at the corner of Dora Highway and South Washington Avenue.

Beckie Cox, Western Region Rapid Response coordinator, said Workforce Development partners are joining together at the fair to provide information and resources to benefit those who have lost their jobs through layoffs and closures, as well as anyone else looking for employment.

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2017.

