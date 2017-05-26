Resolution cites Frank Conner

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors recognized Frank R. Conner during its monthly meeting Monday.

In the county’s resolution, Conner was recognized in appreciation of his service to the county, specifically for his 19 years of “faithful membership” on the New River Valley Regional Jail Authority. Conner also served on the board of supervisors for 16 years.

The resolution notes that Conner’s “commitment, dedication and loyalty have resulted in significant progress in Pulaski County over the past several decades,” benefitting the past and present as well as enhancing the “quality of life” in the county’s future.

Written by: Editor on May 26, 2017.

