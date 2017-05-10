Registration deadline near for Class of 1970 reunion

“It’s almost show time,” says Dan Grubb, referring to the upcoming reunion of Pulaski High School’s Class of 1970.

Registration is due by Friday, and the planning committee, headed by Grubb, is making a last push to get the word out.

Events both evenings are being held at Al’s on First at Pulaski’s Jackson Park Inn. A Friday evening social, and a concert and dance in Jackson Park kick off the weekend. The ­­­­Billy Crawford Band, from Bristol, Tenn., will offer up its 1960s-brand of bluesy rock for an evening that the whole community can enjoy.

Grubb notes, “The Class of ’70 Reunion Committee would like to invite all community friends and classmates from the late ’60s and early ’70s to come to the Friday night concert to mingle and catch up. We hope you’ll bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come and enjoy ‘Those Were the Days’.” He notes that if there is rain, the Pulaski Theatre will host the concert.

Daytime events on Saturday feature a tour of Pulaski on the Yankee Express (formerly Lady Rebecca), with Dr. John White, Pulaski’s director of economic development. Saturday evening includes a social and full-course buffet dinner and a program with special Class of 1970 memories, memorials and reunion photos.

Grubb encourages all his old classmates “to come back home to see the progress and revitalization occurring in Pulaski today.” He also reminds them to get their registration forms to Maetta Hendrick Crewe at Class of ‘70 Reunion, 45 3rd St. NW; Suite 101; Pulaski, VA 24301. Anyone needing registration forms may email cmathews@radford.edu.

