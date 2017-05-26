Region meet a learning experience for Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

LYNCHBURG – When you don’t have the depth to take a Group 4A Region title, you use the meet for the next best thing. The Cougar and Lady Cougar squads took the trip to Liberty University in Lynchburg Thursday and used the meet for some final preparations and tune ups before they head into the Group 4A state meet next weekend.

The competition was stiff and plentiful at the team level with 27 total teams in action. All of the teams in action also had the chance to compete in three completely different weather situations. The day started with sunshine and warm tempuratures, but midway through, heavy rains and winds added a degree of difficulty. By the end of the day, the clouds and colder air moved in.

On the girls side E.C. Glass took home to trophy with 105 points. Liberty Christians Academy took second with 63 points. Fauquier took third place with 44 points. Salem was fourth with 40.5 points. Rock Ridge finished fifth with 39. Sherando and Jefferson Forest tied for sixth with 38 points each. James Wood finished eighth with 37 points. Loudoun Valley was ninth with 32 points and Pulaski County finished tenth with 31 points.

Just 13 points separated the teams finishing third through tenth. Out of the remaining 15 teams only 15 points separated the teams finishing eleventh through twentieth.

The top performers for the day were scattered for the Lady Cougars. Carrie Smith took fourth in the 100 meter dash finals and the triple jump, eighth in the long jump. Grace Boone took third in the 400 meter and second in the 800 meter against stiff senior class competition.

Shanece Lewis took eighth in the 200 meter. Jaira McNair took fifteenth in the 200 meter and sixteenth in the triple jump. Betsy Nall finished twelfth in the 1600 meter. Mikayla Cox took twenty-eighth.

In the 300 meter hurdles Ashlyn Anderson finished twenty-sixth and Katie Fox finished twenty-seventh. The girls 4 x 100 meter relay team finished fifth and the 4 x 400 relay team finished ninth. Savanna Solomon finished nineteenth in the girls discus throw.

For the boys the top spot went to Amherst County with 90 points. William Fleming took second with 79 points. E.C. Glass was third with 65, LCA was fourth with 58.5 and Fauquier was fifth with 41. Jefferson Forest took sixth with 39 points. Freedom placed seventh with 35 points, Sherando took eighth with 33.5, Millbrook finished ninth with 32 and Loudoun County finished tenth with 28.5 points. The Cougars came in fourteenth place with 12 points.

Caleb Bishop took second place in the shot put and ninth in the discus throw. Nathan Eldridge took fifth in the 400 meter and tenth in the 800 meter.

RJ Blevins finished twenty-fifth in the 400 meter. Shaun King took sixteenth in the 800 meter, Ryan Smith took nineteenth. In the 1600 meter Jake Winesett finished tenth, Noah Whitlow took fourteenth and Sam Nall took sixteenth.

Brendan Guthrie finished seventeenth in the 3200 meter. Brody Fields finished twenty-third in the shot put and twenty-second in the discus throw. Levi Gray finished twenty-fifth in the 300 meter hurdles and twenty-fifth in the triple jump. The 4 x 400 meter relay team finished twelfth, the 4 x 800 team finished fourteenth.

“We had a solid day today,” head coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “The girls had some strong performances from Grace Boone and Carrie Smith. We got in some good work leading into states. There were some spots needed to fix and we will. The boys were pretty good, but it was more of a mixed bag of results. Senior Caleb Bishop got after it in the shot and discus. Senior Brendan Guthrie finished his career in style with a huge personal best. We’ll take a day or two to rest, enjoy graduation, and then make our final adjustments before heading to the state meet next weekend.”

