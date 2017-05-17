Ratcliffe golf tourney adds $10k prizes

The sixth annual benefit golf tournament for the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum will include two $10,000 hole-in-one prizes on holes 7 and 11 when the event tees off June 9 at the Draper Valley Golf Club.

In addition, Mike Grant, head coach of the Radford University’s men’s golf team, will hit a tee shot on hole 7 with each team.

The tourney, hosted by Friends of the Museum, begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. The event’s format is four-person captain’s choice teams. For $70 per person or $280 per team, participants will be treated to lunch, range balls and goody bags. Mulligans and red tees may be purchased by each player.

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2017.

