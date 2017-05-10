Radford University geology department donates maps to local Scout reservation

RADFORD – As a community service project, a team of Radford University Department of Geology faculty and students has been mapping the geology of the 14,000-acre Blue Ridge Scout Reservation in Pulaski County.

After several years of research and mapping, the group completed the project and recently presented two framed geological maps to area Scouts and Scout leaders during a ceremony in Radford University’s Center for the Sciences.

Preparation for the project began in late 2015. Field work followed in spring 2016. Geology student Antonio Conde compiled the map using GIS, ArcMap and Adobe Illustrator. He also used the team’s mapping, a 1968 map from a Ph.D. dissertation by Robert McDowell (Virginia Tech), scanned maps provided by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy and GIS files of the reservation provided by the Boy Scouts. Conde gave a presentation on the methods used to create the final map at the Geological Society of America meeting in Denver last September.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2017.

Comments

comments