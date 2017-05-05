Radford police make child porn arrest

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Radford — Radford City Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man Thursday in connection with an investigation into child pornography.

According to Radford City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, Paul Douglas Carper Jr. is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of distribution of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Carper is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Wilder says the investigation is continuing. Anyone having additional information regarding the case should contact Detective Carla Cross at Carla.Cross@radfordva.gov or 540-267-3191.

