Radford man held in Christiansburg robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG – A Radford man was arrested Tuesday evening, less than an hour after he is alleged to have robbed a Christiansburg business.

Terrell Antonio Dobbins, 31, is being held without bond at Montgomery County Jail on one count of armed robbery, according to Christiansburg Police Department spokeswoman Melissa Powell.

She said an alarm and call regarding an armed robbery at Check Into Cash was received at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money after displaying a knife and fleeing the scene in a Dodge Durango.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

