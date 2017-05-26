Pulaski woman convicted of domestic assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for strangling and assaulting a juvenile in November.

Under a plea agreement, Wanda Louise Ratcliffe, 40, pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to three years for felony strangulation and 12 months for assault and battery. All but seven months of the sentence was suspended.

A no contest plea means Ratcliffe didn’t admit guilt, but she didn’t contest prosecution evidence would be sufficient for a finding of guilt.

