Pulaski names new clerk

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

David Quesenberry has been named the new clerk for Pulaski Town Council, replacing Trish Cruise, who is retiring June 30.

Council voted unanimously to approve Quesenberry for the position during a closed session after this week’s regularly scheduled work session.

As assistant to the town manager, his duties had largely consisted of zoning under Nichole Hair, deputy town manager. In the clerk’s office, he will be under the supervisor of Town Manager Shawn Utt beginning July 1.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2017.

Comments

comments