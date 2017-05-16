Pulaski man dies during standoff with police

An investigation by Virginia State Police continues today as authorities try to piece together what triggered a tense Sunday night standoff and exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and a man at the center of a domestic dispute.

The Pulaski man, identified by VSP as James A. Burton Sr., 48, died in his home in the 100 block of Fourth Street SE near Madison Avenue. According to authorities, “at least one shot was heard coming from inside the residence.”

A 6:50 p.m. 911 call concerning a domestic violence disturbance summoned Pulaski police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies to the residence, where authorities assessed the situation and then attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Burton.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2017.

