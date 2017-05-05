Pulaski discusses how to pay for road repairs

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Facing street repairs on a shoestring budget has left Pulaski Town Council discussing ways to fix roads not covered by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) funding.

Pointing out that town staff is looking at potentially devising a seven-year plan for Pulaski’s roads, Town Manager Shawn Utt presented council Tuesday night with a proposal from Thompson & Litton that would use road analysis involving a van specially fitted with scanning technology to evaluate street conditions.

However, Utt also told council the analysis will only cover VDOT-funded roads, which account for just 21.1 miles of the towns’s roads system. He anticipates it will cost about $100,000 to analyze the additional 47 miles of non-VDOT roads, and the town would be responsible for $60,000 to $70,000 of that amount.

