Eleven Pulaski County residents were among the 48 students announced as Outstanding Students in a curriculum/subject area at a recent President’s Awards ceremony at New River Community College.
Recipients are Stephanie Brock, nursing; Gregory Caldwell, electrical engineering technology; Jeremy Dean, welding technology; Alyson Gilbert, education; James Hopkins, engineering computer science; Rhen Jones, automotive analysis and repair; Erin McPeake, business administration; Michelle Melton, administrative support technology; Daniel Pomerhn, automotive analysis and repair; Robert Smith, science; and Suzanne Willard, word processing.
Faculty in the various programs at the college determined the awards. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate or diploma and were eligible to participate in the college’s commencement ceremony.
