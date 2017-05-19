Pulaski County residents named outstanding students at NRCC

Eleven Pulaski County residents were among the 48 students announced as Outstanding Students in a curriculum/subject area at a recent President’s Awards ceremony at New River Community College.

Recipients are Stephanie Brock, nursing; Gregory Caldwell, electrical engineering technology; Jeremy Dean, welding technology; Alyson Gilbert, education; James Hopkins, engineering computer science; Rhen Jones, automotive analysis and repair; Erin McPeake, business administration; Michelle Melton, administrative support technology; Daniel Pomerhn, automotive analysis and repair; Robert Smith, science; and Suzanne Willard, word processing.

Faculty in the various programs at the college determined the awards. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate or diploma and were eligible to participate in the college’s commencement ceremony.

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2017.

Comments

comments