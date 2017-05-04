Pulaski 13-year-old wins ‘best teen film’ at film festival

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“One more scene, one more scene,” implored young Pulaski short filmmaker Blake Bauer.

Those were the words the 13-year-old used to get the actor – his younger sister Darcey – to stay for another take in “The Beckoning Bicycle,” a nearly three-minute-long movie put together during a three-day period in March.

The film was entered in the Bike Shorts Film Festival a week later, and last weekend, Bauer was announced as the winner in the “best teen film” category at a Roanoke awards reception.

The filmmaking bug bit Bauer the same year he appeared in “Seussical Jr.” at Pulaski County High School.

“You feel so alive when you’re on stage,” he explains. “Plus, there’s all the people, like [PCHS theater arts director] Jeff McCoy. I don’t think I would love acting nearly as much as I do if it wasn’t for him. He’s awesome.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2017.

Comments

comments