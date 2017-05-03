Proposed trail will go from old Riverlawn school to New River

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A recreational trail is in Fairlawn’s very near future with plans to begin construction on the path’s first phase this year.

The trail planning committee hopes to see it start at the old Riverlawn Elementary School, and then meander along the New River and beneath Memorial Bridge before ending near the piers of the former railroad bridge across from Bisset Park in Radford.

“A next phase that we’d like to do – but right now we’re just in the early discussion phase – is to make a pedestrian bridge over the piers of the abandoned railroad bridge. This would connect our trail to Bisset Park, which is at the other end of that bridge,” explains Joe Guthrie, a Pulaski County supervisor and planning committee chair.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2017.

Comments

comments