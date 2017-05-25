Progress made on refurbishing skate park

By BROOKE J. WOOD

About 20 skateboarders descended on a recent Pulaski Town Council meeting to voice their concerns about poor, unsafe conditions at the park where they run their boards. And they found a governing body ready to meet them head-on to address those concerns.

In that April meeting, skateboarders pointed to one of their number with a fresh facial “road rash” after encountering a “Ninja pebble.” Council members suggested the group of skateboarders work with the town to raise money for improvements at the Pulaski skatepark.

Since then, a few of the skateboarders have meet with town administration as they look to repair broken pavement, as well as to remove fencing and two poles from the adjacent tennis court where they now skate to avoid the pebbles and cracks that can send them flying off their skateboards.

