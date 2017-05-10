Probe ongoing into man throwing money at kids

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Radford City police are investigating a “suspicious incident” in which a male motorist apparently threw dollar bills at children outside Riverbend Apartments on Midkiff Lane Monday night.

City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder says a parent called police to report that her children came inside her residence with money and told her a white male in his 30s to 40s threw the bills out a car window at them.

The incident allegedly occurred around 6:50 p.m. The man is believed to have been driving a white Subaru station wagon with stripes on the side.

Wilder asks that anyone having information on the incident or male subject call the police department at 731-3624.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2017.

