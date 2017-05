Police-involved shooting ruled justified

No fault has been found in the May 14 police-involved shooting of James Alvis Burton Sr. of Pulaski.

In an opinion issued this morning, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor says, “The shooting by the Pulaski County deputy was appropriate and legally justified based on the facts and circumstances of this incident.”

For further details, see Thursday’s edition of The Southwest Times.

Written by: Editor on May 31, 2017.

Comments

comments