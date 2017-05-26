PMS, DMS 8th graders move on

Pulaski County eighth graders bade adieu to Pulaski and Dublin middle schools during the last day of school this week.

Pulaski Middle School’s eight graders got a royal sendoff Wednesday during the annual “EPIC Oriole 8th Grade Celebration” assembly marking their transition from PMS to Pulaski County High School.

During the assembly, six students were recognized for being EPIC (Excellence, Perseverance, Integrity and Caring) Orioles: Trinity Lineberry and Thomas Howlett (6th grade), Emma Clevinger and Brock Waddell (7th grade), and Hannah Burchett and J.C. Scarberry (8th grade).

Most Valuable Oriole recognition was given to Wes Caudell and Lauren Viers.

Students recognized as Oriole Scholars were Grace Bailey, Cecelia Blair, Haleigh Brown, Emma Cash, Molly Cox, Ashlyn Kirtner, Noah McCarty, Kaylee Newby, Zuriel Robinson, Austin Tuggle and Shelley Whitaker.

Citizen of the Year awards went to Lainey Peake and Seth Martin (6th grade), Hailey Barnson and Caleb Harriman (7th grade), and Grace Bailey and Noah McCarty (8th grade).

Most improved students were Abbey Farmer and Jah-Sur Mu-Min (6th grade), Charity Richardson and Tyler Martin (7th grade), and Zoey Talbert and Blake Warden (8th grade). Kenzie Dunford was recognized as the Overall Most Improved for Three Years (2014-17).

Eighth graders’ last week as Dublin Middle School Dukes included a luncheon and awards presentation at New River Community College to start the week.

Students were recognized by their teachers for exemplary citizenship, academic excellence, participation in extracurricular activities and perfect attendance. Teachers gave awards for excellence in literature, mathematics, civics and economics, and science. Students who earned high school credit in algebra, passed an SOL with a perfect score of 600 and/or made honor roll, were individually recognized.

A special award was given by Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers to Austin Hite, the first student in Pulaski County Public Schools to earn more than 1,000 accelerated reader points in a single school year. Kaylee Shaffer was recognized by the Fleet Reserve Association for winning the “What Memorial Day Means to Me” essay contest.

Eighth graders returned to NRCC for the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony on Wednesday. Student government president Austin Hite was the keynote speaker, and students were presented with a promotion certificate.

– Information for this article was provided by Dublin and Pulaski middle schools.

