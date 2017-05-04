Pizza Hut bids farewell to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS



More than 40 years after it opened in Pulaski, Pizza Hut closed its doors for the last time this week.

Wednesday morning, the Pizza Hut sign had already been removed from the East Main Street building, and a man working at the property confirmed the restaurant permanently closed a few days earlier. He attributed the closure to economic matters.

A representative of Rage Inc., which operates numerous Pizza Hut restaurants in the region, including the ones in Pulaski and Fairlawn, could not be reached for comment.

The Associated Press reported in February that Pizza Hut was struggling to overcome its image as a sit-down restaurant rather than a delivery chain.

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2017.

